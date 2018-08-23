Adolph GreenBorn 2 December 1914. Died 23 October 2002
Adolph Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f717fab6-b501-4cc9-91cd-6740dea46511
Adolph Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolph Green (December 2, 1914 – October 23, 2002) was an American lyricist and playwright who, with long-time collaborator Betty Comden, penned the screenplays and songs for some of the most beloved movie musicals, particularly as part of Arthur Freed's production unit at Metro Goldwyn Mayer, during the genre's heyday. Many people thought the pair were married, but in fact they were not a romantic couple at all. Nevertheless, they shared a unique comic genius and sophisticated wit that enabled them to forge a six-decade-long partnership that produced some of Hollywood and Broadway's greatest hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adolph Green Tracks
Sort by
Candide (Act 2, No 21 - 23)
Leonard Bernstein
Candide (Act 2, No 21 - 23)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide (Act 2, No 21 - 23)
Last played on
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
Leonard Bernstein
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
Last played on
You Can Count On Me
Frank Sinatra
You Can Count On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
You Can Count On Me
On the Town
Gene Kelly
On the Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
On the Town
You're Awful
Frank Sinatra
You're Awful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
You're Awful
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
Roger Edens
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
Come Up to My Place
Frank Sinatra
Come Up to My Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Come Up to My Place
Prehistoric Man
Ann Miller
Prehistoric Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Prehistoric Man
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Moses Supposes
Roger Edens
Moses Supposes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Moses Supposes
Last played on
Back to artist