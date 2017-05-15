Woody Mann
Woody Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Woody Mann is an American blues guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Woody Mann Tracks
Heading East
Woody Mann
Heading East
Heading East
Last played on
Keep Your Lamp
Woody Mann
Keep Your Lamp
Keep Your Lamp
Step By Step
Woody Mann
Step By Step
Step By Step
Delia
Woody Mann
Delia
Delia
Do I Have To Wait?
Woody Mann
Do I Have To Wait?
Do I Have To Wait?
Last played on
Country Fair
Woody Mann
Country Fair
Country Fair
Last played on
Lisboa
Woody Mann
Lisboa
Lisboa
Last played on
Little Brother
Woody Mann
Little Brother
Little Brother
Last played on
Slow Motion
Woody Mann
Slow Motion
Slow Motion
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Jun
2019
Woody Mann
Chapel Arts Centre, Bath, UK
