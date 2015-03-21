Marching Band
Marching Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f714c2de-3822-4fbf-8113-c00542fb5b37
Marching Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Marching Band is a musical duo consisting of Erik Sunbring and Jacob Lind from Linköping, Sweden. Marching Band combines eccentric musical elements with mainstay rock sounds, creating a sonic fusion that finds instrumentation of marimba, banjo and vibraphone meshing with guitars, bass, drums and lush vocal harmonies. The duo’s distinct sound and style can be heard on their first full-length studio album, Spark Large, which was released by U & L Records on August 5, 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marching Band Tracks
Sort by
Gorgeous Behaviour
Marching Band
Gorgeous Behaviour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gorgeous Behaviour
Last played on
Marching Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist