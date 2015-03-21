Marching Band is a musical duo consisting of Erik Sunbring and Jacob Lind from Linköping, Sweden. Marching Band combines eccentric musical elements with mainstay rock sounds, creating a sonic fusion that finds instrumentation of marimba, banjo and vibraphone meshing with guitars, bass, drums and lush vocal harmonies. The duo’s distinct sound and style can be heard on their first full-length studio album, Spark Large, which was released by U & L Records on August 5, 2008.