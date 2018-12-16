Stuart DempsterBorn 7 July 1936
Stuart Dempster
1936-07-07
Stuart Dempster Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Dempster (born July 7, 1936 in Berkeley, California) is a trombonist, didjeridu player, improvisor, and composer.
Stuart Dempster Performances & Interviews
Stuart Dempster Tracks
Secret Currents
Secret Currents
Melodic Communion
Melodic Communion
Morning Light
Morning Light
Suiren
Suiren
Last played on
Lear
Lear
Last played on
Suiren
Suiren
Last played on
Lear
Lear
Last played on
In C (excerpt)
In C (excerpt)
Last played on
Was There A Light?
Was There A Light?
Last played on
Was There A Light?
Kyle Hanson, Kanako Pooknyw, Greg Campbell, Philip Gelb, Lori Goldston, Lori Goldston, Tara Jane O’Neil, Dylan Carlson, Susie Kozawa, Isaac Hanson, Stuart Dempster & Jessika Kenney
Was There A Light?
Performer
Last played on
Conch Calling for conch solo
Conch Calling for conch solo
Last played on
