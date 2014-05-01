Sugarplum FairiesFormed 1999
Sugarplum Fairies
1999
Sugarplum Fairies Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugarplum Fairies is a dream pop musical group founded by Ben Bohm (guitars, bg vocals) and Silvia Ryder (vocals) in 1999. After the duo parted ways in 2014, Ryder assembled a rotating line-up of co-writers and guest musicians, culminating in the creation of 'Sunday, Suddenly', which was released September 18, 2015 on Starfish Records.
Sugarplum Fairies Tracks
Moment of Fame
Plastic Sky
