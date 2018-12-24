I GigantiFormed 1964
I Giganti
1964
I Giganti Biography
I Giganti are an Italian pop band founded in 1964.
In the 1960s, they had a number of hits including an Italian version of Mister Murray's Down Comes the Rain. They are renowned for having released one of the earliest concept album of Italian progressive rock in Italy called Terra in bocca. After disbanding in the early 1970s, I Giganti reformed in the 1990s and are still occasionally touring. Drummer Enrico Maria Papes is currently the only band member from the original lineup.
I Giganti Tracks
Peakcock Strut
I Giganti
Peakcock Strut
Peakcock Strut
Peacock
I Giganti
Peacock
Peacock
Roll It
I Giganti
Roll It
Roll It
