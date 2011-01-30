The KittiwakesFormed 2007
The Kittiwakes
2007
The Kittiwakes Biography
The Kittiwakes are a three piece British folk band. The group consists of Kate Denny on vocals and violin, Chris Harrison on accordion and Jill Cumberbatch on violin, mandolin and guitar.
The Kittiwakes Tracks
Lynx
The Kittiwakes Links
