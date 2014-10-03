Jeffrey Siegel
Jeffrey Siegel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f707e35c-4d38-4f65-9876-71fd07519495
Jeffrey Siegel Tracks
Sort by
The Story of Our Town
Aaron Copland
The Story of Our Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
The Story of Our Town
The Cat and the Mouse
Aaron Copland
The Cat and the Mouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
The Cat and the Mouse
Anniversary for Felicia (his wife)
Bernstein & Jeffrey Siegel
Anniversary for Felicia (his wife)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anniversary for Felicia (his wife)
Composer
Rialto Ripples
George Gershwin
Rialto Ripples
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Rialto Ripples
Back to artist