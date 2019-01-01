Passion is an American former rapper. From 1996 to 1998 Passion appeared as guest on numerous albums, ranging from Jamal to Rappin' 4-Tay. In 1996 Passion signed a deal with MCA Records and released her debut single "Where I'm From", which peaked at 29 on the Hot Rap Singles. Her debut album, Baller's Lady was released on August 27, 1996 and managed to make it to the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, peaking at 85. She continued to perform into 1998, with her last major appearance being on No Limit Records compilation Mean Green.