Colin HorsleyBorn 23 April 1920. Died 28 July 2012
Colin Horsley
1920-04-23
Colin Horsley Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Robert Horsley OBE (23 April 1920 – 28 July 2012) was a New Zealand classical pianist and teacher who was based in the United Kingdom all his working life. He had a significant artistic association with the composer Sir Lennox Berkeley.
Colin Horsley Tracks
Sarabande (Suite in C)
Arnold Cooke
Sarabande (Suite in C)
Sarabande (Suite in C)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1965
Proms 1963: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1963
Proms 1961: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1961
Proms 1960: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1960
Royal Albert Hall
1960
Proms 1959: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1959
