The Seeds Los Angeles garage rock band. Formed 1965
The Seeds
1965
The Seeds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Seeds were an American rock band that is considered a prototype for mid-sixties garage punk rock.. The group, whose repertoire spread between garage rock and acid rock, have been termed a freakbeat band.
Pushing Too Hard
Evil Hoodoo
Mumble Bumble
Can't Seem To Make You Mine
Mr Farmer
Falling Off The Edge of My Mind
The Farmer
Satisfy You (Undubbed)
Mr Farmer (Stereo)
Satisfy You
The Wind Blows Your Hair
