The Nile Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f705bd06-199f-49a2-9290-2b2606d19d52
The Nile Project Performances & Interviews
The Nile Project Tracks
Sort by
Inganji
The Nile Project
Inganji
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inganji
Last played on
Omwiga (feat. Michael Bazibu)
The Nile Project
Omwiga (feat. Michael Bazibu)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Omwiga (feat. Michael Bazibu)
Last played on
Dil Mahbuby (feat. Dawit Seyoum, Dina El Wedidi, هاني بدير, Jorga Mesfin, Steven Sogo, Sarah Abunama-Elgadi, Sophie Nzayisenga, Selamnesh Zemene, Nader Elshaer, Mohamed Abozekry, Micheal Bazibu, Meklit Hadero & Kasiva Mutua)
The Nile Project
Dil Mahbuby (feat. Dawit Seyoum, Dina El Wedidi, هاني بدير, Jorga Mesfin, Steven Sogo, Sarah Abunama-Elgadi, Sophie Nzayisenga, Selamnesh Zemene, Nader Elshaer, Mohamed Abozekry, Micheal Bazibu, Meklit Hadero & Kasiva Mutua)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tenseo
The Nile Project
Tenseo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tenseo
Last played on
The Nile Project Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist