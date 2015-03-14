CougarsChicago rock band. Formed 2000
Cougars
2000
Cougars Biography (Wikipedia)
Cougars is a Chicago-based rock band formed in 2000.
The band signed to the New York-based label Go-Kart Records in 2003 and has embarked on several extensive US and European tours.
Cougars' music is often compared to that of The Jesus Lizard and Rocket from the Crypt. The band avoids categorizing themselves in interviews; they've claimed to be simply "a rock band with horns" [1] and "a rock band making rock music."[2]
In 2007, the band parted ways with saxophonist Jeff Vidmont and trumpet player Mark Beening. In 2008, it parted ways with keyboardist Sam Ambrosini.
As of 2012, the band continues to write material for its much anticipated third studio album, Gentleman's Choice.
Cougars Tracks
Saturday Night At The Duck Pond
Cougars
Saturday Night At The Duck Pond
