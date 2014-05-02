Ezekiel Honig, a New York City native, is a musician and label manager for Microcosm Music and Anticipate Recordings. He is a well-known figure in the electronic music community.

Honig usually follows a strict production code on all of his songs. He uses 'found-sound' and warm melodies.

Having put out two successful albums, Technology Is Lonely and People, Places & Things, Honig collaborated with friend and fellow musician Morgan Packard on Early Morning Migration. The album received praise from critics and was a highly successful album within the subgenre. Honig's fourth album, Scattered Practices, was a departure from his earlier work. It was less techno, and more ambient. His most recent album, Surfaces of a Broken Marching Band, was released by Anticipate on October 27, 2008.