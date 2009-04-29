Corey Vidal (born December 7, 1986) is a Canadian online video content producer and digital media consultant. His YouTube videos have been seen over 71 million times and he has over 200 videos as of July 2013. His YouTube channel profile has been viewed over 9 million times. In December 2007, Corey was one of the first Canadians to join the YouTube Partnership Program. Corey has over 215,000 subscribers and over 76 million views.

In February 2013 he was named Niagara's Entrepreneur of the Year in Innovative Small Business for his video production company ApprenticeA Productions.