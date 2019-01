Sigur Rós are an Icelandic avant-rock band from Reykjavík, active since 1994. Known for their ethereal sound, frontman Jónsi's falsetto vocals, and the use of bowed guitar, the band's music incorporates classical and minimal aesthetic elements. The band is named after Jónsi's sister Sigurrós Elín.

