Sigur Rós
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnvp.jpg
1994-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6f2326f-6b25-4170-b89d-e235b25508e8
Sigur Rós Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigur Rós are an Icelandic avant-rock band from Reykjavík, active since 1994. Known for their ethereal sound, frontman Jónsi's falsetto vocals, and the use of bowed guitar, the band's music incorporates classical and minimal aesthetic elements. The band is named after Jónsi's sister Sigurrós Elín.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigur Rós Performances & Interviews
- Sigur Rós - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdrfy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdrfy.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe Icelandic trio bring their ethereal sound to the John Peel stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040vwlc
Sigur Rós - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Georg from Sigur Rós chats to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015w33l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015w33l.jpg2013-03-04T16:48:00.000ZGeorg from Sigur Rós chats to Stuart Maconie and hints at what the new record will sound like!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015w354
Georg from Sigur Rós chats to Stuart Maconie
Sigur Rós Tracks
Sort by
Starálfur
Sigur Rós
Starálfur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Starálfur
Last played on
Hoppipola
Sigur Rós
Hoppipola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Hoppipola
Last played on
Hoppípolla / Með Blóðnasir (6 Music Session, 18 Oct 2013)
Sigur Rós
Hoppípolla / Með Blóðnasir (6 Music Session, 18 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Kveikur
Sigur Rós
Kveikur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Kveikur
Last played on
Sigur 6
Sigur Rós
Sigur 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Sigur 6
Last played on
Rafstraumur
Sigur Rós
Rafstraumur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01js5th.jpglink
Rafstraumur
Last played on
Stormur
Sigur Rós
Stormur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ds5qb.jpglink
Stormur
Last played on
Varúð
Sigur Rós
Varúð
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Varúð
Last played on
Hrafntinna
Sigur Rós
Hrafntinna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Hrafntinna
Last played on
Saeglopur
Sigur Rós
Saeglopur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Saeglopur
Last played on
Svefn-g-englar
Sigur Rós
Svefn-g-englar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Svefn-g-englar
Last played on
Ísjaki
Sigur Rós
Ísjaki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Ísjaki
Last played on
Gobbledigook
Sigur Rós
Gobbledigook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Gobbledigook
Last played on
Loop
Sigur Rós
Loop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Loop
Last played on
Svo Hljótt
Sigur Rós
Svo Hljótt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Svo Hljótt
Last played on
Var
Sigur Rós
Var
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Var
Last played on
Kveikur (6 Music Session, 18 Oct 2013)
Sigur Rós
Kveikur (6 Music Session, 18 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054k9wm.jpglink
Kveikur (6 Music Session, 18 Oct 2013)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sigur Rós
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/apdp8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T03:44:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zdrgq.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
22:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Sigur Rós
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e96g9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-10-18T03:44:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jyxl8.jpg
18
Oct
2013
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Sigur Rós
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2003
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecbp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2003-06-27T03:44:34
27
Jun
2003
Glastonbury: 2003
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Sigur Rós Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mogwai - Old Poisons
-
Mogwai - Mogwai Fear Satan
-
Mogwai at 6 Music Live in 30 Seconds
-
“We’d play so quietly they’d think the DJ had collapsed!” – Mogwai chat to Elizabeth Alker
-
"It's the musings of a Hebridean pensioner" - Mogwai chat to Lauren Laverne about their new record
-
Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on his musical influences
-
"You feel like you're part of an amazing lineage" - Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on returning to Maida Vale for 6 Music Live
-
Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?
-
John Peel: "It really came as quite a surprise when people started to like Mogwai"
-
How singing and politics inspired Mogwai's new album
Back to artist