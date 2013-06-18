Gaylord CarterBorn 3 August 1905. Died 20 November 2000
1905-08-03
Gaylord Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaylord Carter (August 3, 1905 – November 20, 2000) was an American organist and the composer of many film scores that were added to silent movies released on video tape or disks. Died from Parkinson disease.
