FilousAustrian music producer/remixer Matthias Oldofredi. Born 4 March 1997
Filous
1997-03-04
Filous Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthias Oldofredi (born 4 March 1997), known by his stage name filous, is an Austrian music producer and remixer. He has released a remix for Selena Gomez's song "Same Old Love".
Filous Tracks
Feel Good Inc.
Filous
Feel Good Inc.
Feel Good Inc.
How Hard I Try
Filous
How Hard I Try
How Hard I Try
How Hard I Try (feat. James Hersey)
Filous
How Hard I Try (feat. James Hersey)
How Hard I Try (feat. James Hersey)
Our Demons (Filous Remix)
The Glitch Mob
Our Demons (Filous Remix)
Our Demons (Filous Remix)
