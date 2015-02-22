Pierre DudanBorn 1 February 1916. Died 4 February 1984
Pierre Dudan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6eb5b09-b573-4790-8233-8b59c4083bb8
Pierre Dudan Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Dudan (1916–1984) was a Russian-born Swiss actor and singer. He was born in Moscow to a Russian mother and a Swiss father. He married four times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Dudan Tracks
Sort by
Clopant Clipin
Pierre Dudan
Clopant Clipin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clopant Clipin
Last played on
Pierre Dudan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist