Johann RufinatschaBorn 1 October 1812. Died 25 May 1893
1812-10-01
Johann Rufinatscha (1 October 1812 – 25 May 1893) was an Austrian composer, theorist and music teacher.
Symphony No.6 in D
Symphony No.6 in D
Symphony No.6 in D
