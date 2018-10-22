Mega City FourFormed 1987. Disbanded April 1996
Mega City Four
1987
Mega City Four Biography (Wikipedia)
Mega City Four were an English indie band in the UK in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Mega City Four consisted of guitarist and vocalist Wiz, his brother and rhythm guitarist Danny Brown, bassist Gerry Bryant and drummer Chris Jones. According to Uncut magazine, the group "earned a reputation across the globe as an exciting live band".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mega City Four Tracks
No Such Place As Home
Mega City Four
No Such Place As Home
No Such Place As Home
Last played on
Who Cares?
Mega City Four
Who Cares?
Who Cares?
Last played on
Severe Attack Of The Truth
Mega City Four
Severe Attack Of The Truth
Severe Attack Of The Truth
Last played on
Stop
Mega City Four
Stop
Stop
Last played on
Clear Blue Sky - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Mega City Four
Clear Blue Sky - BBC Session 19/07/1988
January - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Mega City Four
January - BBC Session 19/07/1988
January - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Alternitive Arangements (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jul 1988)
Mega City Four
Alternitive Arangements (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jul 1988)
Shivering Sand
Mega City Four
Shivering Sand
Shivering Sand
Last played on
Prague (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1993)
Mega City Four
Prague (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1993)
Prague (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1993)
Last played on
Words That Say
Mega City Four
Words That Say
Words That Say
Last played on
Awkward Kid
Mega City Four
Awkward Kid
Awkward Kid
Last played on
Miles Apart
Mega City Four
Miles Apart
Miles Apart
Last played on
Occupation
Mega City Four
Occupation
Occupation
Last played on
Severe Attack Of The Truth - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Mega City Four
Severe Attack Of The Truth - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Distant Relatives - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Mega City Four
Distant Relatives - BBC Session 19/07/1988
Alternative Arrangements (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jul 1988)
Mega City Four
Alternative Arrangements (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jul 1988)
Distant Relatives
Mega City Four
Distant Relatives
Distant Relatives
Last played on
Lipscat
Mega City Four
Lipscat
Lipscat
Last played on
Dancing Days Are Over
Mega City Four
Dancing Days Are Over
Dancing Days Are Over
Last played on
Mega City Four Links
