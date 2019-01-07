Michael Tilson Thomas
1944-12-21
Michael Tilson Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Tilson Thomas (born December 21, 1944) is an American conductor, pianist and composer. He is currently music director of the San Francisco Symphony, and artistic director of the New World Symphony, an American orchestral academy based in Miami Beach, Florida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buckaroo Holiday (Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo)
Aaron Copland
Buckaroo Holiday (Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo)
Buckaroo Holiday (Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo)
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet, Op.17 Part 2: No.4 'Scherzo: Queen Mab'
Hector Berlioz
Romeo and Juliet, Op.17 Part 2: No.4 'Scherzo: Queen Mab'
Romeo and Juliet, Op.17 Part 2: No.4 'Scherzo: Queen Mab'
Last played on
Strike Up the Band: Overture
George Gershwin
Strike Up the Band: Overture
Strike Up the Band: Overture
Last played on
Serenade No 1 in D major (6th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No 1 in D major (6th mvt)
Serenade No 1 in D major (6th mvt)
Last played on
Prelude No 2 (Three Preludes for piano)
George Gershwin
Prelude No 2 (Three Preludes for piano)
Prelude No 2 (Three Preludes for piano)
Last played on
Concerto symphonique No 4 in D minor (2nd mvt)
Henry Litolff
Concerto symphonique No 4 in D minor (2nd mvt)
Concerto symphonique No 4 in D minor (2nd mvt)
Last played on
On The Town (New York, New York)
Leonard Bernstein
On The Town (New York, New York)
On The Town (New York, New York)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 1 in D major
Symphony No 1 in D major
Piano Concerto
Henry Cowell
Piano Concerto
Piano Concerto
Theme and Variations Op 43b
Arnold Schoenberg
Theme and Variations Op 43b
Theme and Variations Op 43b
Fanfare for the Common Man
Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man
Fanfare for the Common Man
Last played on
El Salón México
Aaron Copland
El Salón México
El Salón México
Last played on
Sylvia, Act III: Cortege de Bacchus
Léo Delibes
Sylvia, Act III: Cortege de Bacchus
Sylvia, Act III: Cortege de Bacchus
Last played on
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
John Adams
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Last played on
Circus Polka
Igor Stravinsky
Circus Polka
Circus Polka
Last played on
Girl Crazy - Overture
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy - Overture
Girl Crazy - Overture
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 10 in F major
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 10 in F major
Hungarian Dance No 10 in F major
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
Piano Concerto No 2 (Sz 95)
Béla Bartók
Piano Concerto No 2 (Sz 95)
Piano Concerto No 2 (Sz 95)
Decoration Day (2nd movt from Symphony: New England Holidays)
Charles Ives
Decoration Day (2nd movt from Symphony: New England Holidays)
Decoration Day (2nd movt from Symphony: New England Holidays)
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
George Gershwin
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Last played on
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
P TCHAIKOVSKY, Michael Tilson Thomas & Philharmonia Orchestra
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Composer
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Last played on
The Unanswered Question
Charles Ives
The Unanswered Question
The Unanswered Question
Last played on
Bachiana brasileira No 5
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana brasileira No 5
Bachiana brasileira No 5
Last played on
The Star Spangled Banner
orch. Igor Stravinsky, London Symphony Orchestra & Michael Tilson Thomas
The Star Spangled Banner
The Star Spangled Banner
Composer
Last played on
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (5th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (5th mvt)
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (5th mvt)
Last played on
Promenade: "Walking the Dog", arr. for piano
George Gershwin
Promenade: "Walking the Dog", arr. for piano
Promenade: "Walking the Dog", arr. for piano
Last played on
La plus que lente
Claude Debussy
La plus que lente
La plus que lente
Last played on
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
Quiet City
Last played on
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
Leonard Bernstein
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
Last played on
Times Square (On the Town)
Leonard Bernstein
Times Square (On the Town)
Times Square (On the Town)
Last played on
Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
George Gershwin
Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
Last played on
Suite no. 4 in G major, Op. 61 'Mozartiana': IV. Theme & Variations
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Suite no. 4 in G major, Op. 61 'Mozartiana': IV. Theme & Variations
Suite no. 4 in G major, Op. 61 'Mozartiana': IV. Theme & Variations
Last played on
Girl Crazy (Broadway Overture arr Rose)
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy (Broadway Overture arr Rose)
Girl Crazy (Broadway Overture arr Rose)
Orchestra
Last played on
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Charles Ives
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Last played on
The Desert Music: fifth movement
Steve Reich
The Desert Music: fifth movement
The Desert Music: fifth movement
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
May
2019
Michael Tilson Thomas, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
2
Jun
2019
Michael Tilson Thomas, London Symphony Orchestra and Daniil Trifonov
Barbican Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic – Brahms, Mozart and Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-08T03:54:07
8
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic – Brahms, Mozart and Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 61: San Francisco Symphony and Michael Tilson Thomas
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-31T03:54:07
31
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 61: San Francisco Symphony and Michael Tilson Thomas
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 60: Mahler – Symphony No. 1
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-30T03:54:07
30
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 60: Mahler – Symphony No. 1
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-02T03:54:07
2
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-01T03:54:07
1
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
