The Black Ghosts
The Black Ghosts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Ghosts are an English electronic music duo composed of Theo Keating and Simon William Lord, formed in 2006. They are currently signed to Southern Fried Records in the UK and IAMSOUND Records in North America. Keating and Lord had previously been in the bands The Wiseguys and Simian respectively. Keating is well known for his other recording synonyms Touche and Fake Blood.
The Black Ghosts Tracks
Water Will Find A Way
Water Will Find A Way
Water Will Find A Way
Anyway You Choose To Give It
Anyway You Choose To Give It
Anyway You Choose To Give It
Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Om Unit & 20th Century Steel Band)
Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Om Unit & 20th Century Steel Band)
Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Om Unit & 20th Century Steel Band)
Wicker & Pearl
Wicker & Pearl
Wicker & Pearl
Repetition Kills You
Repetition Kills You
Repetition Kills You
Water Will Find A Way CLEAN
Water Will Find A Way CLEAN
All Is Love
All Is Love
All Is Love
I Want Nothin' (Jack Beats Remix Accapella)
I Want Nothin' (Jack Beats Remix Accapella)
Repetition Kills You (Emperor Machine Dub)
Repetition Kills You (Emperor Machine Dub)
Repetition Kills You (Emperor Machine Dub)
Face (Switch Remix)
Face (Switch Remix)
Face (Switch Remix)
Something New (Galactic version)
Something New (Galactic version)
Something New (Galactic version)
Full Moon (Marlow Remix)
Full Moon (Marlow Remix)
