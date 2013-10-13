MushroomPsychedelic rock band from USA. Formed 1996
Mushroom
1996
Mushroom Biography (Wikipedia)
Mushroom is a musicians' collective based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The group's sound has been described as a "diverse and eclectic blend of jazz, space rock, R&B, electronic, ambient, Krautrock and folk music".
Mushroom Tracks
Take Off Your Face And Recover From That Trip You've Been On
Take Off Your Face And Recover From That Trip You've Been On
Jerry Rubin. He Ain't Heavy
Jerry Rubin. He Ain't Heavy
