Achu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6dae965-2b07-48f2-9dcf-e7fa4f56f8e3
Achu Biography (Wikipedia)
Achu Rajamani, often credited as Achu, is an Indian film score and soundtrack composer and singer. He has scored music for several Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. He made his music direction debut in the Telugu film Nenu Meeku Telusa...? in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Achu Tracks
Sort by
Kozhi Curry (feat. Boston, Achu & Suhaas)
Jerone B
Kozhi Curry (feat. Boston, Achu & Suhaas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpk0.jpglink
Kozhi Curry (feat. Boston, Achu & Suhaas)
Performer
Last played on
Heartu Beatu (feat. Achu)
R Jathu
Heartu Beatu (feat. Achu)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartu Beatu (feat. Achu)
Performer
Last played on
Pondattee (Aathora Perazhagi)
Achu
Pondattee (Aathora Perazhagi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pondattee (Aathora Perazhagi)
Last played on
Takkaru Ponnu
Achu
Takkaru Ponnu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fm4vz.jpglink
Takkaru Ponnu
Last played on
Unoda Pesa (Shape of You Cover)
Boston
Unoda Pesa (Shape of You Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpk0.jpglink
Unoda Pesa (Shape of You Cover)
Last played on
Yaadhumaagi Nindraayadi
Achu
Yaadhumaagi Nindraayadi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yaadhumaagi Nindraayadi
Performer
Last played on
Kasu Cashu Dabbu
Monisha & Achu
Kasu Cashu Dabbu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kasu Cashu Dabbu
Performer
Last played on
Achu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist