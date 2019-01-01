VallenfyreUK Death Metal. Formed 2010
Vallenfyre
2010
Vallenfyre Biography (Wikipedia)
Vallenfyre are a British death metal band founded in Halifax as a side project by Paradise Lost's chief songwriter and lead guitarist Gregor Mackintosh in 2010 as tribute to his father's death in December 2009.
Vallenfyre took part in the Decibel Magazine Tour 2015, alongside At the Gates, Converge, and Pallbearer.
