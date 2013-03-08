Warren Bennett (born 4 July 1962) is an English musician, composer and performer. He was educated at Mill Hill School and is the son of Brian Bennett, the Shadows' drummer. He has played keyboards on tour with the Shadows from 2004 until the present day with and without one-time front man Cliff Richard. Warren’s professional musical career began in 1977 when, aged 15 his first composition for television was used for ITV’s Summer Promotional Campaign. Also that year he co-wrote ‘The Girls Back Home’, which was released as a single from the ‘Rock Dreams’ album by the Brian Bennett Band. This initial success, especially in television, led to him becoming not only an accomplished musician, writer and producer (with over 70 albums) but also as an established composer for feature films.