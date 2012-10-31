Flatfoot 56Formed 2000
Flatfoot 56
2000
Flatfoot 56 Biography (Wikipedia)
Flatfoot 56 is an American Celtic punk band from Chicago, Illinois, that formed in 2000. The group's use of Scottish Highland bagpipes has led to their classification as a Celtic punk band, comparable to Dropkick Murphys or Flogging Molly.
Flatfoot 56 Tracks
Brother Brother
Last played on
Toil
Last played on
I Believe It
Last played on
Smoke Blower (Album: Black Thorn)
