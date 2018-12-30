Julienne Taylor
Julienne Taylor
Julienne Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Julienne Taylor (born Julie Anne Taylor on 15 July 1981) is a Scottish singer and songwriter who has been hailed as "Scotland’s best female voice since Annie Lennox". Her beautiful voice creates gorgeous music both traditional and contemporary performed with a Scottish flavour.
Julienne Taylor’s enchanting and captivating voice has been compared to both Norah Jones and Eva Cassidy but has her own unique and distinctive style influenced by her Scottish ancestry.
Julienne Taylor Tracks
500 Miles
The Munros
500 Miles
500 Miles
God Only Knows (spiritual mix)
Julienne Taylor
God Only Knows (spiritual mix)
God Only Knows (spiritual mix)
Your Song
Julienne Taylor
Your Song
Your Song
God Only Knows
Julienne Taylor
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Song To The Siren
Julienne Taylor
Song To The Siren
Song To The Siren
Just Let Me Be
Julienne Taylor
Just Let Me Be
Just Let Me Be
