Julienne Taylor (born Julie Anne Taylor on 15 July 1981) is a Scottish singer and songwriter who has been hailed as "Scotland’s best female voice since Annie Lennox". Her beautiful voice creates gorgeous music both traditional and contemporary performed with a Scottish flavour.

Julienne Taylor’s enchanting and captivating voice has been compared to both Norah Jones and Eva Cassidy but has her own unique and distinctive style influenced by her Scottish ancestry.