Dry Kill LogicFormed 1995
Dry Kill Logic
1995
Dry Kill Logic Biography (Wikipedia)
Dry Kill Logic is a heavy metal band from Westchester County, New York, United States. Formed in 1995 under the name Hinge, they have released three albums.
Dry Kill Logic Tracks
Dirty
Abstract & Dry Kill Logic
Dirty
Dirty
