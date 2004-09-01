FeltHip hop duo Slug & Murs. Formed 1 September 2004
Felt
2004-09-01
Felt Biography (Wikipedia)
Felt is an American underground hip hop duo, consisting of Slug of Atmosphere and Murs of Living Legends.
