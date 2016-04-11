Kiam Akasi Holley (born February 8, 1976), better known by his stage name Capone, is an American rapper from Queens, New York. He is best known as one half of the East Coast hip hop duo Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N), alongside friend and fellow Queens-based rapper Noreaga. He spent some time in jail after the release of C-N-N's debut album The War Report. When he was released, he and N.O.R.E. recorded their second album The Reunion, but shortly after releasing the album, Capone was sent back to jail. In 2004, he recorded the single "I Need Speed", for exclusive use in EA's video game Need for Speed: Underground 2, which was featured on the game's soundtrack. In early 2005, Def Jam Recordings released Capone from his contract while retaining Noreaga, leaving the group's status in disarray. Capone released his debut album titled Pain, Time & Glory in 2005, but it received poor sales. He also appeared on the Ron Artest album My World. Holley is of Haitian descent.