METAFIVE is a Japanese supergroup. Originally the band performed live backing Yukihiro Takahashi on his 2014 concert tour as Yukihiro Takahashi & METAFIVE. In that same year, they released the single Split Spirit. Later the band renamed itself as just METAFIVE, and released several recordings under this name including the full album META.The band played live at the 2014, 2015, and 2016 World Happiness Festivals, with British drummer Steve Jansen performing with the band in 2016.

METAFIVE albums charted in Japan, with their album META reaching No. 13. in the Oricon album charts, and their EP METAHALF reached No. 12 in the same chart.

Takahashi has said that the name 'Yukihiro Takahashi & METAFIVE' was a flippant reference to the band 'Hiroshi Uchiyamada & Cool Five'.