Vaughn MonroeBorn 7 October 1911. Died 21 May 1973
Vaughn Monroe
1911-10-07
Vaughn Monroe Biography (Wikipedia)
Vaughn Wilton Monroe (October 7, 1911 – May 21, 1973) was an American baritone singer, trumpeter, big band leader, actor, and businessman, most popular in the 1940s and 1950s. He has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; for recording and radio.
Vaughn Monroe Tracks
The Jolly Old Man In The Bright Red Suit
Vaughn Monroe
The Jolly Old Man In The Bright Red Suit
Snowy White & Jingle Bells
Vaughn Monroe
Snowy White & Jingle Bells
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Vaughn Monroe
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Vaughn Monroe
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Riders In The Sky
Vaughn Monroe
Riders In The Sky
Someday You'll Want Me
Vaughn Monroe
Someday You'll Want Me
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
Vaughn Monroe
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
Seems Like Old Times
Vaughn Monroe
Seems Like Old Times
Moonlight And Roses
Vaughn Monroe
Moonlight And Roses
There I've Said It Again
Vaughn Monroe
There I've Said It Again
Meet me tonight in dreamland
Vaughn Monroe
Meet me tonight in dreamland
The Things We Did Last Summer
Vaughn Monroe
The Things We Did Last Summer
Blue Moon
Vaughn Monroe
Blue Moon
Ballerina
Vaughn Monroe
Ballerina
Dance Ballerina Dance
Vaughn Monroe
Dance Ballerina Dance
They Were Doing the Mambo
Vaughn Monroe
They Were Doing the Mambo
Someday You'll Want Me To Want You
Vaughn Monroe
Someday You'll Want Me To Want You
Mule Train
Vaughn Monroe
Mule Train
Let It Snow!
Vaughn Monroe
Let It Snow!
Vaughn Monroe Links
