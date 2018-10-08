Tyler, the Creator Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyler Gregory Okonma (born March 6, 1991), commonly known by his stage name Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, record producer, and music video director. He rose to prominence as the co-founder and de facto leader of the alternative hip hop collective Odd Future, and has performed on and produced songs for nearly every Odd Future release. Okonma has created all the artwork for the group's releases and has also designed the group's clothing and other merchandise. As a solo artist, Okonma has released one mixtape and four studio albums, often handling most or all production himself.
Following a large contribution to Odd Future's early work, Okonma released his debut solo mixtape, Bastard, in 2009. After releasing his debut studio album, Goblin, under XL Recordings in April 2011, Okonma signed a joint venture deal for him and his label Odd Future Records, with RED Distribution and Sony Music Entertainment. Following that, he released his second studio album, Wolf, in 2013, which was met with generally positive reviews and debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200, selling 90,000 copies in its first week. His third studio album, Cherry Bomb, was released in 2015, debuting at number four on the US Billboard 200. It received positive criticial reviews but a polarized reception from fans. In 2017, he released his fourth studio album, Flower Boy, to widespread acclaim. It debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, becoming his highest-charted album to date, and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Tyler, the Creator Tracks
Sort by
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)
Biking
Where This Flower Blooms
Garden Shed (Edited) (feat. Estelle)
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)
Peach Fuzz
Potato Salad
See You Again
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)
GELATO
OKRA
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Latest Tyler, the Creator News
Tyler, the Creator Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A$AP Rocky on performing in the UK: "This is like home"
-
Kanye West Graduation Album Anniversary
-
“I came over here and fell in love with it” - Kanye West’s European love affair
-
“Rap is just about overcoming hardships” - Kanye West in 2007
-
''Kanye - I cannot attribute it to any other person'' Chance the Rapper on the impact of Kanye West on his early career
-
Newsbeat Ents: Kanye West updates
-
Kanye West rushed to hospital with exhaustion
-
Kanye has 4 minutes to do what he wants at the MTV VMAs
-
Kanye West Speaks To Annie Mac
-
Vince Staples - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights