SvalbardNeofolk, military pop, martial industrial project from Belarus. Formed 2006
Svalbard
2006
Svalbard Tracks
Unnatural Light
Svalbard
Unnatural Light
Disparity
Svalbard
Disparity
Disparity
Floating Anchors
Svalbard
Floating Anchors
Floating Anchors
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Svalbard, Morrow and Modern Rituals
Exchange, Bristol, UK
16
Mar
2019
Svalbard, Ithaca, Morrow and Watchcries
Boston Music Room, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Svalbard, Rotten Sound, Wormrot, Geist, Fukpig, Helpless, Harm Done, Kurokuma, Endless Swarm, Harrowed, BOAK, Watchcries, WREN (UK), Sick Of Stupidity and Gewoon Fucking Raggen
Temple of Boom, Leeds, UK
19
Apr
2019
Svalbard, Dead to Me, Consumed, Arteries, Astpai, March, Faintest Idea, Big Joanie, Harker and Chloe Hawes
Unknown venue, Manchester, UK
27
Apr
2019
Svalbard, Vennart, Aiming For Enrike, Cattle, VASQUEZ, Halo Tora, Fall of Messiah, Tomorrow We Sail, Lost Ground, Dusteroid and Tall Talker
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
