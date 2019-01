William Whitehead (born 23 March 1970) is an English concert organist. Born in London, he was trained through the Oxbridge and Cathedral route. One of his recordings, Dances of Life and Death (released by Chandos Records) was awarded a Diapason Découverte in Diapason Magazine.[citation needed] He is currently Associate Organist of Lincoln's Inn in London. Also curator of the Orgelbüchlein Project (www.orgelbuechlein.com). He teaches organ scholars at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities.