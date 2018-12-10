Linda Kaye Davis (born November 26, 1962) is an American country music singer. Before beginning a career as a solo artist, she had three minor country singles in the charts as one half of the duo Skip & Linda. In her solo career, Davis has recorded five studio albums for major record labels and more than 15 singles. Her highest chart entry is "Does He Love You", her 1993 duet with Reba McEntire, which reached number one on the Billboard country charts and won both singers the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Her highest solo chart position is "Some Things Are Meant to Be" at No. 13 in 1996. Davis is the wife of the country singer Lang Scott and the mother of Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum.

Davis won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song as part of the Scott Family's album Love Remains. Linda Davis now has three Grammy wins in her career.

Linda won the Billboard Music Award, as part of Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, for Top Christian Song ("Thy Will") in May, 2017.