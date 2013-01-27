Thomas Martin "Tom" Morgan (born 3 March 1970) is an Australian musician and songwriter. He fronts the 1990s indie pop group, Smudge (1991–present). He has written or co-written (with Evan Dando) songs for Boston power pop group, the Lemonheads. Morgan's other bands include Sneeze (1991–present), The Givegoods, Godstar (1991–95), Tofu Kok and Bambino Koresh (ca. 2012). He married Argentine-Spanish musician, Leticia Nischang (Sneeze, Bambino Koresh). As of September 2010, Morgan and Nischang were living in Maitland.

On 4 March 2013 Morgan issued his solo album, Orange Syringe, with Nischang providing backing vocals. Colleen Walsh-Jervis of Surviving the Golden Age felt that "Because of all of his previous work, I went into this album expecting good things. Unfortunately, I wasn't blown away. The lyrics are alright, nothing mind-blowing, and the vocals are pretty rough. There are a couple of good songs, but one makes me physically cringe each time it begins."