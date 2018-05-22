UFO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6b037df-35e8-4ef5-b59c-5634de1b44d4
UFO Tracks
Sort by
Rock Bottom - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Rock Bottom - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Bottom - Paris Theatre 1975
Shoot Shoot - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Shoot Shoot - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shoot Shoot - Paris Theatre 1975
Out InThe Street - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Out InThe Street - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Mary - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Mother Mary - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Mary - Paris Theatre 1975
Doctor Doctor - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Doctor Doctor - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Doctor - Paris Theatre 1975
Let It Roll - Paris Theatre 1975
UFO
Let It Roll - Paris Theatre 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Roll - Paris Theatre 1975
It's A Trap (Original Mix)
UFO!
It's A Trap (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Trap (Original Mix)
Last played on
UFO Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist