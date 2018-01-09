Douglas ByngBorn 17 March 1893. Died 24 August 1987
Douglas Byng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1893-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6af1b98-2c64-472f-a566-ebc8955e5fe4
Douglas Byng Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Coy Byng (17 March 1893 – 24 August 1987) was an English comic singer and songwriter in West End theatre, revue and cabaret. Billed as "Bawdy but British", Byng was famous for his female impersonations. His songs are full of sexual innuendo and double entendres. An openly gay performer, Byng was noted for his camp performances in the music halls and in cabaret. Byng made a large number of recordings, many of which have been transferred to CD. Byng was also a noted pantomime dame and appeared in over 30 pantomimes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Douglas Byng Tracks
Sort by
I'm A Mummy
Douglas Byng
I'm A Mummy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sex Appeal Sarah
Douglas Byng
Sex Appeal Sarah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Tree
Douglas Byng
I'm A Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Tree
Last played on
Miss Otis Regrets
Douglas Byng
Miss Otis Regrets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Otis Regrets
Last played on
Spring
Douglas Byng
Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring
Last played on
Flora MacDonald
Douglas Byng
Flora MacDonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flora MacDonald
Last played on
At The Ball
Douglas Byng
At The Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Ball
Last played on
Douglas Byng Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist