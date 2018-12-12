American Hi-Fi is an American rock band formed in Boston in 1998. The band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Stacy Jones, lead guitarist Jamie Arentzen, bassist and backing vocalist Drew Parsons, and drummer Brian Nolan. Prior to the group's formation, Stacy Jones was well known for being a drummer in the successful alternative rock bands Veruca Salt and Letters to Cleo. American Hi-Fi has a close relationship with Miley Cyrus, whose band shares two members with American Hi-Fi. The group has a mixed musical style that includes influences from pop punk, alternative rock, and power pop.

The group released its eponymous debut album in 2001, and this led to their hit single "Flavor of the Weak" and the band was awarded as the "Rising Star" from the Boston Music Awards, 2001. The Art of Losing followed in 2003 with the singles "The Art of Losing" and "The Breakup Song". After this, the group was dropped from their label, Island Records, and moved to Los Angeles to remake their production and sound. Working with veteran music producer Butch Walker, they released Hearts on Parade in 2005. The band then toured to a widespread fan-base in Japan and in the United States. Finally the band came back after five years of interval, releasing their fourth studio album Fight the Frequency in August 2010. The band released their fifth album Blood & Lemonade on September 9, 2014 worldwide via the independent label Rude Records.