The Joy Strings
The Joy Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6a984b8-4627-4da4-822e-10617ac5f049
The Joy Strings Biography (Wikipedia)
The Joystrings (originally credited as The Joy Strings) were a 1960s UK Christian music group led by classically trained keyboard player and singer Joy Webb, an officer (now retired) in the Salvation Army.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Joy Strings Tracks
Sort by
Little Town of Bethlehem
The Joy Strings
Little Town of Bethlehem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Starry Night
The Joy Strings
A Starry Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Starry Night
Last played on
It's An Open Secret
The Joy Strings
It's An Open Secret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's An Open Secret
Last played on
The Joy Strings Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist