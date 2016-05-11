Mabel is an Italo dance project, renowned for their singles Disco Disco, Bum Bum and Don't Let Me Down. The group's frontman was Paolo Ferrali. They had reached the top of the sales chart in Italy, France, Germany and Austria.

From 2000 until now the group had performed more than 100 live performance in Italy and many foreign discos and clubs. The group participated in some most prestigious telecast like German telecast Viva Interaktiv, RTL2, GIGA TV etc.