MabelItalian euro house group / italodance project
Mabel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6a9828c-7b52-41a1-b38a-426c28603555
Mabel Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel is an Italo dance project, renowned for their singles Disco Disco, Bum Bum and Don't Let Me Down. The group's frontman was Paolo Ferrali. They had reached the top of the sales chart in Italy, France, Germany and Austria.
From 2000 until now the group had performed more than 100 live performance in Italy and many foreign discos and clubs. The group participated in some most prestigious telecast like German telecast Viva Interaktiv, RTL2, GIGA TV etc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mabel Tracks
Sort by
I FEEL YOUR PAIN (feat. DRAM & Mabel)
SBTRKT
I FEEL YOUR PAIN (feat. DRAM & Mabel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043kq78.jpglink
I FEEL YOUR PAIN (feat. DRAM & Mabel)
Last played on
My Boy My Town (Shura Remix)
Mabel
My Boy My Town (Shura Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mg05m.jpglink
My Boy My Town (Shura Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Mabel, Loyle Carner, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Indigo Lo, Goodies, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants, SPQR and Harry Miller
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
4
May
2019
Mabel
The Baltic Triangle, Liverpool, UK
16
Jun
2019
Mabel, David Guetta, Years & Years, Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and Rak-Su
Ricoh Arena - Stadium, Coventry, UK
Mabel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist