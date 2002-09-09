NemeseaDutch rock group. Formed September 2002
Nemesea is a Dutch alternative rock band, formed in September 2002 in Groningen, The Netherlands by singer Manda Ophuis and guitarist, songwriter Hendrik Jan 'HJ' de Jong and shortly thereafter completed with Sonny Onderwater on bass. Initially, Nemesea were a symphonic gothic metal act, and were compared to Dutch compatriots After Forever. However, since 2007's In Control, the band's music has become more rock-oriented, also incorporating strong electronic influences.
