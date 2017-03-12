Tony FernandezBorn 15 May 1946
Tony Fernandez Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Fernandez (born 15 May 1946) is an English drummer for the folk rock band Strawbs (originally named, Strawberry Hill Boys). Since 1975, he has played the drums with keyboardist Rick Wakeman in his band The English Rock Ensemble.
