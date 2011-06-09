The Lucky Nine were an English rock band that features members of some other top British rock bands, for instance A, Hundred Reasons and (the now defunct) Cable and Sunna/earthtone9. Their collaboration has resulted in the record True Crown Foundation Songs: Hymns Of History And Hidden Ritual, although in a 2005 interview with rockmidgets.com Dan Carter stated that 'two thirds' of the second album were already written and would be released at some point.