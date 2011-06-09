The Lucky Nine
The Lucky Nine
The Lucky Nine were an English rock band that features members of some other top British rock bands, for instance A, Hundred Reasons and (the now defunct) Cable and Sunna/earthtone9. Their collaboration has resulted in the record True Crown Foundation Songs: Hymns Of History And Hidden Ritual, although in a 2005 interview with rockmidgets.com Dan Carter stated that 'two thirds' of the second album were already written and would be released at some point.
