Merle Haggard and The Strangers
Silver Wings
Silver Wings
Little Ole Wine Drinker Me
Little Ole Wine Drinker Me
Mama Tried
Mama Tried
Ramblin Fever
Ramblin Fever
The Fugitive
The Fugitive
Okie from Muskogie
Okie from Muskogie
Sing Me Back Home
Sing Me Back Home
If We Make It Through December
If We Make It Through December
Always Wanting You
Always Wanting You
Cherokee Maiden
Cherokee Maiden
Kentucky Gambler
Kentucky Gambler
It's Not Love (But It's Not Bad)
Grandma Harp
Grandma Harp
Nobody Knows Im Hurtin
Nobody Knows Im Hurtin
Mule Skinner Blues
Mule Skinner Blues
Somewhere Between
Somewhere Between
Willie Nelson and the late Merle Haggard - Old Fashioned Love
Willy Vlautin on Merle
Sturgill Simpson on Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard's first ever BBC interview, 1976
Brendan Quinn on his idol Merle Haggard
Merle on Iris DeMent
Merle Haggard on 'If you wanna be my woman'
Merle on his hit single 'Mama Tried'
Merle Haggard on songwriting
George Jones is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
