YACHT (stylized as YACHT, Y△CHT or Y▲CHT) is an American dance-pop band from Portland, Oregon, currently based in Los Angeles, California. The core group consists of Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans, and when touring expands to include Rob "Bobby Birdman" Kieswetter.

YACHT has released albums on States Rights Records, Marriage Records, DFA Records, and Downtown Records.