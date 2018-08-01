The Blinders
The Blinders Performances & Interviews
The Blinders - Brutus (Reading + Leeds 2018)
2018-08-25
Performing live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Friday
The Blinders - Brutus (Reading + Leeds 2018)
The Blinders - The Ballad Of Winston Smith
2018-06-01
The Blinders perform an acoustic version of their song The Ballad Of Winston Smith.
The Blinders - The Ballad Of Winston Smith
The Blinders Tracks
Brutus
Brutus
Last played on
Brave New World
I Can't Breathe
Last played on
Brave New World (Introducing Session, 20th Apr 2018)
Gotta Get Through (Introducing Session, 20th Apr 2018)
L'Etat C'est Moi
Last played on
Gotta Get Thorugh
Last played on
I Can't Breathe Blues
Last played on
Rat In A Cage
Last played on
Hate Song
Last played on
Orbit (Salmon Of Alaska)
Last played on
Ballad of Winston Smith
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-24T03:06:16
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
